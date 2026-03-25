Child Health

EHR-Based Definition of Pediatric Sepsis Demonstrates Strong Validity

Pediatric Sepsis Event definition has improved sensitivity, comparable specificity to administrative codes
child black hospital
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Intensive Care
Sepsis
Electronic Health Record
Hospitalization
Children

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