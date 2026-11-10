EHR-Enabled QI Intervention Improves Chlamydia, Gonorrhea Screening in Teens

TUESDAY, Nov. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- An electronic health record (EHR)-enabled quality improvement (QI) intervention improves adolescent chlamydia and gonorrhea (CT/GC) screening rates, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in Pediatrics.Brian P. Jenssen, M.D., from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues implemented a sequential QI intervention involving Adolescent Health Questionnaire implementation, financial incentives, EHR best practice advisories, and universal screening protocols across 33 practices from 2021 to 2025 in an effort to increase CT/GC screening among sexually active adolescents.Overall, 136,241 adolescents aged 15 to 19 years received care across the network during the study period, with an increase in monthly well care visits seen over time (average, 1,472 to 1,681 visits/month). For sexually active female patients, there was an increase in CT/GC screening rates from about 25 to 75 percent; the most substantial improvements were seen following universal opt-out protocols. Similar increases were seen in male patient testing rates, with an increase from about 20 to 75 percent. For female patients, monthly chlamydia case counts increased from about eight cases/month to about 25 cases/month during the highest-volume testing period. Cases increased from about four to 16 monthly for male patients. There were improvements observed across demographic groups, irrespective of insurance type, race, or ethnicity."Moving from risk-based to universal opt-out screening appears to have made the biggest difference," Jenssen said in a statement. "This approach worked across a large pediatric network, and it can be adapted by other primary care practices."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter