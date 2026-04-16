Child Health

Electric Scooter Injuries Up Annually in U.S. Children From 2020 to 2024

Boys, younger adolescents account for the most injuries
Electric Scooter Injuries Up Annually in U.S. Children From 2020 to 2024
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Journal
Child Safety
Injuries
Fractures
Motor Vehicle Injury

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