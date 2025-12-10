Child Health

Excessive Heat Harms Early Childhood Development

Effects most pronounced for those living in economically disadvantaged conditions globally
A thermometer measuring 40 C° and over 100 F°
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Development
Child Health
Environment
Weather
Climate
Climate Change

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com