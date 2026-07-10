Child Health

Exclusive Breastfeeding May Protect Against ADHD

Each month of full breastfeeding associated with lower ADHD symptoms at ages 3, 5, and 8 years
beastfeeding a baby
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Neurology
Breast-Feeding
ADHD
Children's Health
Child Behavioral Issues
Children
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