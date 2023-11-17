FDA Sends Warning Letters to Vape Companies Selling Products That Mimic Toys

FRIDAY, Nov. 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Taking action against electronic cigarettes disguised to look like everyday items that appeal to young people, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to seven online retailers that were selling unauthorized vape devices that look like drink containers, toys, and phones.

The product designs could appeal to young people and help them conceal e-cigarettes from adults, FDA officials believe. They also might be confused with an everyday object by young children and accidentally ingested.

The warning letters cover unauthorized products that are designed to imitate youth-appealing drinks like milk cartons, soda bottles, convenience store slushies, and children's sippy cups. Others are designed to look like dice, phones, and action figures.

The FDA noted that retailers receiving these warning letters are selling or distributing e-cigarettes that lack the agency's authorization. The seven retailers have been given 15 working days to respond with steps they will take to correct the violations and prevent future violations. Failure to respond could result in injunctions, seizures, and civil money penalties.

As of this month, the FDA has issued about 630 warning letters related to manufacturing or distributing vaping products and devices and more than 400 warning letters to retailers selling unauthorized e-cigarettes. Civil money penalty complaints have been filed against 35 manufacturers and 42 retailers over unauthorized vaping products, the FDA said. The agency also has worked with the Department of Justice to seek injunctions against six manufacturers.

