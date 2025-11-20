Child Health

Global Prevalence of Childhood Hypertension on the Rise

Prevalence nearly doubled from 2000 to 2020, from 3.40 to 6.53 percent in boys and from 3.02 to 5.82 percent in girls
child blood pressure hypertension
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
High Blood Pressure
Global Health
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com