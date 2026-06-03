Child Health

Influenza Vaccine Effective for Children Aged 2 to 5 Years

Children with fall birthdays more likely to be vaccinated, less likely to be diagnosed with influenza than those with summer birthdays
vaccine child
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Child Development
Child Health
Flu
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