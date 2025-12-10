Child Health

Low Capability Pediatric Hospitals More Than Doubled From 2003 to 2022

Decreases seen in levels 1, 2, 3 hospitals, while level 4 hospitals increased by 137 percent
girl hospital bed oxygen mask
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Hospitals
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com