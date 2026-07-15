Child Health

Many Adolescents Not Aware of Dangers of Fentanyl Use

Students in rural areas had highest levels of perceived risk in eighth and 10th grade
fentanyl
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Teens
Drug Abuse
Effects of Drug Abuse
Fentanyl
Substance Use
Drug Use
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