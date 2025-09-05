Many Preschoolers Receive ADHD Medications Within 30 Days of Diagnosis

FRIDAY, Sept. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Among preschool-aged children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), almost half are prescribed medications within 30 days of the first documentation of a diagnosis, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in JAMA Network Open.Yair Bannett, M.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues examined variation in rates of ADHD identification and rates and timing of medication initiation in children aged 3 to 5 years in primary care settings across eight U.S. pediatric health systems in a retrospective cohort study using electronic health records.The researchers found that 1.4 percent of the 712,478 children seen in primary care at age 3 to 5 years received an ADHD diagnosis at age 4 to 5 years. Of the 9,708 preschool-aged children with ADHD, 68.2 and 42.2 percent were prescribed ADHD medications before age 7 years and were prescribed medications within 30 days of first documentation of a diagnosis, respectively. Compared with White children, Asian, Hispanic, and Black children with ADHD were less likely to be prescribed medication early (adjusted hazard ratios, 0.51, 0.75, and 0.88, respectively). The likelihood of being prescribed medication early was higher for older versus younger patients, male versus female patients, and publicly versus privately insured children."We found that many young children are being prescribed medications very soon after their diagnosis of ADHD is documented," Bannett said in a statement. "That's concerning, because we know starting ADHD treatment with a behavioral approach is beneficial; it has a big positive effect on the child as well as on the family."Two authors disclosed ties to industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter