Child Health

Maternal Cardiovascular Health Linked to Offspring Developmental Delay

Higher prevalence of developmental delay seen across all five domains in association with low CVH
Woman and child learning alphabet at home, black mother and daughter
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Heart Health
Child Development
Pregnancy
Women's Health
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