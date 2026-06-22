Child Health

Maternal Prepregnancy Health, Early Life Nutrition Linked to ALT Levels

Intake of protein, animal and dairy products in late childhood, intake of protein and fish in adolescence positively linked to ALT
liver
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Nutrition
Child Health
Pregnancy
High Blood Pressure
Liver Disease
fatty liver disease
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