Child Health

Maternal RSV Vaccination, Infant Nirsevimab Immunization Safe, Effective

Vaccinations administered alone or sequentially are safe and effective, providing high RSV-A, -B nAb titers in infants
mother infant newborn birth
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Pregnancy
Prescription Drugs
Immunization
Infants
RSV
Newborn Health
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