Child Health

Microbially Derived Metabolites in Urine May Help Identify Autism in Children

Classification using one or more elevated MDM had sensitivity of 90 percent and specificity of 100 percent
urine sample
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Screening
Autism
Urine Test
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