More Than Half of Infants Protected by Maternal RSV Vaccine, Nirsevimab, or Both

FRIDAY, Sept. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In the 2023 to 2024 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season, more than half of infants were protected by maternal RSV vaccine, nirsevimab, or both, according to research published in the Sep. 26 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Hilda Razzaghi, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues conducted an internet survey panel during March 26 to April 11, 2024, to examine maternal and infant RSV immunization coverage for the 2023 to 2024 RSV season.

The researchers found that 32.6 percent of 678 women at 32 to 36 weeks of gestation during September 2023 to January 2024 reported receipt of an RSV vaccine during pregnancy. Overall, 44.6 percent of 866 women with an infant born during August 2023 to March 2024 reported infant receipt of nirsevimab. More than half (55.8 percent) of infants were protected by maternal RSV vaccine, nirsevimab, or both. There was an association seen for provider recommendation for maternal vaccination or infant nirsevimab with higher immunization coverage; the main reason for not getting RSV immunization was lack of a provider recommendation. Concern about long-term safety for the infant was the main reason for definitely or probably not getting nirsevimab for infants.

"Recommendations from health care providers are critical to improving RSV immunization coverage for both pregnant women and their infants and reducing severe RSV disease among infants," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text