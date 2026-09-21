Child Health

Mortality in Injured Children Linked to Higher SBP Thresholds Than Those That Define Hypotension

Mortality-associated SBP thresholds consistently 15 to 30 mm Hg higher than PALS hypotension definitions
Mortality in Injured Children Linked to Higher SBP Thresholds Than Those That Define Hypotension
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Blood Pressure
Mortality
Injuries
Trauma
Children
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