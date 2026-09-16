Child Health

Nearly 2 in 3 Poison Exposures in Young Children May Not Need the ED

Presence of clinical symptoms is key factor related to clinician concern
child toddler pills
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Emergencies
Poisons
Child Safety
logo
www.healthday.com