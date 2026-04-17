Child Health

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome May Not Impact Academic Performance

Authors say findings show importance of socioenvironmental factors on academic achievement
infant baby newborn
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Child Development
Pregnancy
Economic Status
Opioids
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Social Determinants of Health

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