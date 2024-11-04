Nitrofurantoin, Cranberry Products May Cut UTI Episodes in Children

MONDAY, Nov. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For children with a history of recurrent urinary tract infection (RUTI), nitrofurantoin and cranberry products may reduce the incidence of symptomatic UTI episodes, according to a review published online Nov. 4 in Pediatrics.

Nikolaos Gkiourtzis, M.D., from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review of randomized controlled trials comparing prophylaxis options for the prevention of UTI and kidney scarring in children with a history of RUTI. A total of 3,335 participants from 23 studies were included in the meta-analysis.

The researchers found that cranberry products (compared with the control group) and nitrofurantoin (compared with the control, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, or trimethoprim groups) led to lower odds of symptomatic UTI episodes during prophylaxis. Compared with all available documented interventions, nitrofurantoin appeared to be the best option for reduction in the incidence of UTI. None of the prophylaxis options showed a reduction in kidney scarring.

"Future studies with optimal methodology, studying nonantibiotic prophylaxis options, focusing on children with RUTI, and the risk for kidney scarring are needed to draw further conclusions," the authors write.

