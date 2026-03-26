Child Health

Over-, Undertriage in ED Common for Children With Behavioral Health Symptoms

Odds of overtriage were higher for children aged 5 to 9 years versus 10 to 14 years and for non-Hispanic Black versus White children
hospital child patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Emergencies
Child Behavioral Issues

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