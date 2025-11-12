Overall, 2020 to 2024 Saw Decline in Nicotine Vaping in U.S. Youth

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Overall rates of nicotine vaping declined among U.S. youth from 2020 to 2024, but those who continue to vape are showing signs of worsening addiction, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in JAMA Network Open.Abbey R. Masonbrink, M.D., from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues assessed if nicotine vaping patterns changed among U.S. youth from 2020 to 2024. The analysis included data from the Monitoring the Future study, which included nationally representative annual survey responses from 115,191 eighth, 10th, and 12th graders.The researchers found that the prevalence of past-30-day nicotine vaping declined from 2020 to 2024 (risk ratio [RR], 0.88). Among 15,226 youths who currently vaped, the prevalence of daily vaping rose from 15.4 percent in 2020 to 28.8 percent in 2024 (RR, 1.14). Among 3,512 daily vapers, the prevalence of unsuccessful quit attempts increased from 28.2 percent in 2020 to 53.0 percent in 2024 (RR, 1.08). Compared with the overall study population, for female, non-Hispanic Black, cannabis-using, and tobacco-using youths, past-30-day nicotine vaping prevalence either remained stable or reduced more slowly during 2020 to 2024. Among current vapers, in rural youths, daily vaping increased more rapidly (from 16.4 to 41.8 percent) than in urban youths (15.9 to 18.1 percent)."What we found is highly concerning for clinicians, public health advocates, and policymakers," Masonbrink said in a statement. "The rise in daily vaping and growing number of youth trying to quit implies that these youth are experiencing a severe level of nicotine addiction."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter