Child Health

Parental Death From Drug Overdose, Homicide, Suicide Increases Childhood Mortality Risk

Children bereaved by parental death from drug overdose, homicide, or suicide had higher mortality risk compared with general population
upset girl with psychologist during consultation
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Journal
Parenting
Drugs
Child Health
Mortality
Suicide
Overdose
Death

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