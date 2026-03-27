Parental Death From Drug Overdose, Homicide, Suicide Increases Childhood Mortality Risk

FRIDAY, March 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood mortality is significantly higher among children bereaved by parental death from drug overdose, homicide, or suicide compared with the general child population, according to a study published online March 23 in JAMA Network Open.Sean Esteban McCabe, Ph.D., from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined rates of childhood mortality in bereaved offspring by cause of parental death (e.g., drug overdose, homicide, or suicide) to help evaluate the need for preventive interventions for bereaved children. The analysis included vital statistic records for 32,262 children (aged 17 years and younger) in Michigan who experienced parental deaths due to homicide, suicide, or drug overdose or drug-related causes from 2009 to 2023.The researchers found that childhood mortality rates were significantly higher among bereaved children who experienced parental deaths from homicide, suicide, and drug overdose or drug-related causes versus all Michigan children. The highest rate of childhood mortality was seen among bereaved children who experienced parental death due to homicide (106.10 deaths per 10,000), followed by parental death from suicide (66.16 deaths per 10,000) and drug overdose or drug-related causes (36.97 deaths per 10,000), accounting for nearly 150 excess child deaths."There are early preventive interventions and childhood bereavement services that have been shown to improve children's health following the death of a parent that need to be made more widely available so no Michigan child grieves alone," McCabe said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter