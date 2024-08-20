Parental Distraction by Technology Impacts Children's Mental Health

TUESDAY, Aug. 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Perceived parental technoference (defined as interruptions in routine social interactions due to technology use) is associated negatively with emerging adolescents' mental health, according to a study published online Aug. 16 in JAMA Network Open.

Audrey-Ann Deneault, Ph.D., from the Université de Montréal, and colleagues explored whether there are directional prospective associations between perceived parental technoference and emerging adolescents’ mental health symptoms (anxiety, depression, inattention, and hyperactivity). The analysis included 1,303 emerging adolescents aged 9 to 11 years across three assessments.

The researchers found correlations between perceptions of parental technoference and emerging adolescents’ mental health (r range, 0.17 to 0.19). Higher parental technoference scores at 10 years were associated with higher levels of anxiety at 9 and 10 years (β = 0.11) and 11 years (β = 0.12), with small magnitudes of effect size. There was a prospective association between higher parental technoference scores at 9 and 10 years with higher hyperactivity at 10 years (β = 0.07) and 11 years (β = 0.11) and inattention at 11 years (β = 0.12), with small magnitudes of effect size. There were no differences by gender.

"The findings speak to the need to discuss digital technology use and mental health with parents and emerging adolescents as a part of routine care," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text