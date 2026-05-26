Child Health

Parents Conflicted About Teens' Private Conversations With Health Care Providers

Only 35 percent of parents reported that their teen had one-on-one time with a health care provider during their most recent preventive care visit
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Teens
Parenting
Doctors
Primary Care
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