Child Health

Parents of Children, Teens Unaware of Minimum Legal Age for Tobacco

About 47 percent of parents/caregivers correctly identified 21 years as the legal age for purchase of e-cigarettes, cigarettes, nicotine pouches
traditional cigarette e-cigarettes
Adobe stock, Andrey Popov
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Cigarette Smoking
Tobacco
Nicotine
Alcohol
Electronic Cigarettes
Children

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