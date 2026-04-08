Child Health

Pediatric Influenza Vaccination Prevents Hospitalizations Across Seasons

Vaccination effective for preventing hospitalization and outpatient visits in children aged 6 months to 17 years
vaccine child
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Seasonal Flu
Hospitalization
Children

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