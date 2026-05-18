Policy Statement Updates Guidelines on Pediatric Drowning Prevention

MONDAY, May 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Multiple layers of drowning prevention should be emphasized by pediatricians, according to a policy statement and accompanying technical report published online May 18 in Pediatrics.Rohit P. Shenoi, M.D., from the Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, and colleagues developed a policy statement to guide clinicians, parents and caregivers, community partners, injury-prevention professionals, and policymakers regarding evidence-based best practices for reducing pediatric drowning.The guidelines for pediatricians focus on providing all parents with drowning-prevention anticipatory guidance, based on child age, drowning risk, and water exposure. Multiple layers of drowning prevention should be emphasized, and barriers limiting their use should be inquired about. These layers include warning about high-risk settings; emphasizing the need for a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate for residential pools; swimming in designated safe and lifeguarded areas; defining supervision as close, constant, attentive, and competent; use of life jackets; and emphasis of water competency for the entire family. Children at higher risk for drowning due to age, comorbidities, exposure, or lack of aquatic experience and swimming ability should be identified, and evidence-based countermeasures should be recommended to mitigate risk. Aquatic experiences are recommended for infants with a parent, and swimming lessons are recommended after the first birthday. Families of children with disabilities should be encouraged to seek the benefits of swimming or water recreation programs."Preventing drowning is not the responsibility of families alone," Shenoi said in a statement. "This is a team effort, and pediatricians are in an excellent position to help raise awareness with patients and community partners."Policy StatementTechnical Report.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter