Predictors of Nocturnal Enuresis Include Stressful Events, Toilet Training Practices

WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Child sex, toilet training practices, drinking caffeine before bed, and stressful events are predictors of nocturnal enuresis in children, according to a study published online June 9 in Frontiers in Pediatrics.

Nega Tezera Assimamaw, from the University of Gondar in Ethiopia, and colleagues conducted a community-based, cross-sectional study to examine the prevalence and associated factors of nocturnal enuresis among children aged 5 to 14 years in Gondar City from April 1 to May 30, 2023. Data were collected using a structured, interviewer-administered questionnaire.

The researchers found that the overall prevalence of nocturnal enuresis was 22.2 percent among children aged 5 to 14 years. Being male and having no caffeine were associated with reduced odds of nocturnal enuresis (adjusted odds ratios, 0.54 and 0.16, respectively), while no toilet training practices and exposure to stressful events were associated with higher odds of nocturnal enuresis (adjusted odds ratios, 2.50 and 20.0, respectively)

"Sex of child, toilet training practices, drinking caffeine-containing drinks before bed, and presence of stressful events were significant predictors of nocturnal enuresis," the authors write. "In light of this, initiatives should be considered to reduce the incidence of nocturnal enuresis."

Abstract/Full Text