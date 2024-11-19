Prenatal Substance Exposure Plays Role in Sleep-Related Sudden Infant Death

TUESDAY, Nov. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep environment characteristics and social drivers of poor health and family vulnerability differ for sleep-related sudden unexplained infant death (SUID) in infants prenatally substance-exposed versus nonexposed infants, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Pediatrics.

Stephanie Anne Deutsch, M.D., from Nemours Children's Health in Wilmington, Delaware, and colleagues examined SUID with sleep-related deaths between 2015 and 2020 among infants who were prenatally substance-exposed versus nonexposed using the Sudden Death in the Young Registry.

The researchers found that 14 percent of the 2,010 infants who experienced sleep-related deaths were prenatally exposed. More than half of deaths involved an adult bed or surface sharing with an adult (52 and 53 percent, respectively). Disproportionate impairment was seen for supervisors of prenatally exposed infants versus nonexposed infants (34 versus 16 percent). Prenatal exposure history was significantly associated with vulnerability factors (insurance, child welfare involvement, intimate partner violence, health care barriers).

"Disproportionate sleep environment hazards (surface sharing, supervisor impairment) identified among prenatally exposed infants should compel targeted, population-specific prevention efforts, including safe sleep messaging, discouragement of surface sharing, and engagement of support persons during caregiver impairment periods," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)