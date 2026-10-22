Child Health

Prevalence of Binge Eating 40.5 Percent in U.S. High School Students

Binge eating three or more days per month more common in those reporting poor mental health
Prevalence of Binge Eating 40.5 Percent in U.S. High School Students
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