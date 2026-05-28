Problematic Media Use Linked to Sleep Disturbances in Children With Bedwetting

THURSDAY, May 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Problematic media use is associated with sleep disturbances in children diagnosed with enuresis, according to a study published in the August issue of the Journal of Pediatric Urology.Çiğdem Arslan Alıcı, from Health Sciences University Eskisehir City Hospital, and Eylül Gülnur Erdoğan, from Bilecik Seyh Edebali University, both in Turkey, investigated the relationship between problematic media use and sleep disorders in children. The analysis included 186 children aged 6 to 12 years diagnosed with enuresis.The researchers found a moderate positive correlation between problematic media use and sleep disorders (r = 0.445), which was particularly evident in the subscales of sleep initiation and maintenance disorders (r = 0.401), sleep–wake transition disorders (r = 0.342), and excessive sleepiness disorders (r = 0.283). There were statistically significant differences between the Problematic Media Use Scale-Parent Form total score, the Sleep Disorder Scale for Children total score, and the subscale scores for "Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders" and "Sleep–Wake Transition Disorders" (P < 0.05), with children who used the internet for more than five hours per day having higher scores."Incorporating the assessment of sleep patterns and digital media habits into the routine clinical evaluation of enuretic children may be valuable, and family-based behavioral interventions supporting healthy media use and sleep hygiene should be considered as adjunctive strategies in enuresis management," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter