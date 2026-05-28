Child Health

Problematic Media Use Linked to Sleep Disturbances in Children With Bedwetting

Findings seen especially for difficulty falling asleep, sleep–wake transition problems, and excessive daytime sleepiness in children
child bed sleep
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Child Development
Social Media
Bed-Wetting
Sleep
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