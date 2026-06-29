Child Health

Problematic Media Use Tied to Sleep Disturbances in Children Diagnosed With Enuresis

Association strongest for difficulty falling asleep, sleep-wake transition problems, and excessive daytime sleepiness
bed child phone tablet
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cellphones
Social Media
Bed-Wetting
Sleep
Screen Time
Internet
Children
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