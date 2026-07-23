Child Health

Problematic Social Media Use Linked to Worsening of ADHD Symptoms

Findings seen during early adolescence, particularly for boys
teen phone
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Child Health
Brain
Social Media
ADHD
logo
www.healthday.com