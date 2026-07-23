Problematic Social Media Use Linked to Worsening of ADHD Symptoms

THURSDAY, July 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Increases in a problematic social media use may contribute to worsening attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms during adolescence, particularly among boys, according to a study published online July 17 in JAMA Network Open.Jason M. Nagata, M.D., from the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues estimated associations between problematic social media use and ADHD. The analysis included data from five annual assessments of 11,286 participants (aged 9 or 10 years at baseline) in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study.The researchers found that years in which youth reported higher-than-usual, within-person problematic social media use were followed by elevations in parent-reported ADHD symptoms (years 4 to 5: β = 0.08; years 5 to 6: β = 0.08). This association between problematic social media use and ADHD symptoms was greater for male versus female participants."Social media encourages frequent task switching through notifications, scrolling, and short-form content," Nagata said in a statement. "This constant stream of stimulation may make it harder for adolescents to develop and maintain the sustained attention needed for school and daily life, particularly while the brain is still maturing."One author disclosed serving as an expert witness in ongoing social media litigation.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter