Pump Use Linked to Significantly Longer Duration of Breastfeeding

MONDAY, Aug. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Pump use is associated with longer breastfeeding duration, with the lowest risk for breastfeeding cessation seen for non-Hispanic Black and Native American pump users, according to a study published online July 13 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Deanne Nardella, M.D., from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional analysis of weighted data between 2016 and 2021 to quantify the extent to which pump use is associated with breastfeeding duration. The sample included 19,719 mothers (mean age, 29.5 years).

The researchers found lower pump use was associated with age younger than 18 years, Medicaid enrollment, race and ethnicity other than non-Hispanic White, lower income or education, and unmarried status. The risk for breastfeeding cessation was lower in association with pump use (adjusted hazard ratio, 0.63), with predicted breastfeeding duration 21 weeks longer than for mothers without pump use. The association varied by race and ethnicity, with a significant interaction seen between pump use and non-Hispanic Black ethnicity. The lowest risk for breastfeeding cessation was seen among non-Hispanic Black and Native American pump users (adjusted hazard ratios, 0.47 and 0.51, respectively).

"Although our study suggests that pump provision and use is more likely to enhance rather than hinder breastfeeding success, pumps are not a one-size-fits-all solution, and their real-life application must be more thoroughly understood to optimize breastfeeding outcomes, promote equity, and minimize harm," the authors write.

