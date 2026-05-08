Child Health

Removing Universal Hep B Shot Likely to Increase Neonatal Infections

Replacing universal vaccination with targeted birth-dose vaccine recommendation likely to result in increase in infections
infant baby newborn
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Birth
Child Health
Hepatitis
Mortality
Infants
Infection
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