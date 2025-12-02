Smartphone Ownership Linked to Depression in Early Adolescence

TUESDAY, Dec. 2, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In early adolescence, smartphone ownership is associated with depression, obesity, and insufficient sleep, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in Pediatrics.Ran Barzilay, M.D., Ph.D., from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues examined whether smartphone ownership is associated with worse health outcomes in a sample of 10,588 participants from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study. Associations of smartphone ownership and age of first smartphone acquisition, reported by caregivers, with depression, obesity, and insufficient sleep were assessed at age 12 years.The researchers found that at age 12 years, smartphone ownership versus not owning a smartphone was associated with an increased risk for depression, obesity, and insufficient sleep (odds ratios, 1.31, 1.40, and 1.62, respectively). Associations were seen for younger age of smartphone acquisition with obesity and insufficient sleep (odds ratios, 1.09 and 1.08 for each earlier year of acquisition). After controlling for baseline mental health and sleep, at age 13 years, among 3,486 youth who did not own a smartphone at age 12 years, those who had acquired a smartphone in the past year had increased odds of reporting clinical-level psychopathology and insufficient sleep when compared with those who had not acquired a smartphone (odds ratios, 1.57 and 1.50, respectively)."We highlight the need for further research to better understand the adverse effects of smartphone ownership during the transition from childhood to adolescence, a developmental period that is already high-risk for psychiatric disorders and sleep problems," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the technology industry; one author disclosed ties to a law company representing a social media company in litigation.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter