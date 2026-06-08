Study Looks at Barriers to Initiation of Rotavirus Vaccine

MONDAY, June 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Risk factors for not initiating rotavirus vaccine (RVV) -- for which the first dose is recommended by a maximum age of 14 weeks, 6 days -- include extremely preterm birth and having no health insurance, according to a study published online June 8 in Pediatrics.Mary C. Moran, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues examined factors associated with not initiating or completing the RVV series and missed opportunities for vaccination among children born on or after Jan. 1, 2007, enrolled in the New Vaccine Surveillance Network with known vaccination status.Overall, 24,755 children met the inclusion criteria. The researchers found that receiving the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine at ≥15 weeks of age, extremely preterm birth, being born soon after RVV introduction (2007 to 2009), and having no health insurance were the risk factors most strongly associated with not initiating RVV (odds ratios, 30.0, 14.6, 3.3, and 2.2, respectively). Among extremely preterm infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), more than 50 percent were not discharged until ≥15 weeks of age."The strict upper age limit and recommendation against administering RVV in the NICU create additional barriers to receiving RVV," the authors write. "Re-evaluating guidelines around administering RVV in the NICU may help reduce the number of children who miss the opportunity to be vaccinated and potentially benefit from these vaccines."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter