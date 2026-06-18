Child Health

Subfecundity Linked to Neurodevelopmental Problems in Offspring

Odds of ASD diagnosis were increased for offspring of parents with subfecundity, regardless of infertility treatments
child brain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Child Development
Autism
ADHD
Fertility
IVF
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