Teens' Experience With Climate Disaster Raises Risk for Mental Distress

TUESDAY, March 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Recent experience with climate-related disasters is associated with higher odds of mental distress (MD) among adolescents, according to a study published in the March issue of Preventive Medicine Reports.

Amy H. Auchincloss, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the School of Public Health at Drexel University in Philadelphia, and colleagues assessed whether prolonged duration of climate-related disasters is positively associated with adolescent MD. The analysis included 38,616 high school students (from 22 urban public school districts in 14 states) participating in the 2019 U.S. Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

The researchers found that over 10 years, the median number of disaster events was three and total disaster days was 64. For adolescents in the top quartile of experiencing the highest number of disaster days, there were higher odds of MD when exposed within the past two years (adjusted odds ratio, 1.25) and higher odds of MD when exposed within the past five years (adjusted odds ratio, 1.20) compared with teens in the lowest quartile. For longer duration to exposure, there was no significant association observed.

"More studies like this are needed to understand the broad range of adverse effects, and enhance planning and preparedness including preparing for worsening mental health among adolescents," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text