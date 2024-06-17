Teens, Young Adults Modify Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems

MONDAY, June 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Adolescents and young adults (AYAs) are aware of and engage in modifications of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), according to a study published online June 17 in Pediatrics.

Grace Kong, Ph.D., from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues examined awareness and perceptions of, information sources about, and engagement in modifying ENDS among 1,018 AYAs endorsing past-month ENDS use.

The researchers found that the most common modifications to disposable pods were refilling (69.0 percent heard; 40.1 percent tried) and recharging the battery (66.4 percent heard; 35.8 percent tried). The most common sources of information were friends and social media (64.4 and 46.7 percent, respectively). Significant associations between information sources and modifications included non-social media websites and vape shops with rewicking and recharging disposable devices and modifying nicotine e-liquid; non-social media websites with refilling rechargeable cartridges/pods and disposable pods; and social media with recharging disposable devices and mixing nicotine and cannabis liquids. There were associations seen for perceptions of reduced harm and "coolness" with various modifications.

"Future research should examine whether vaping-modified ENDS confers respiratory harm and nicotine toxicity," the authors write. "Prevention and educational efforts should include the risks of modifications such as explosions and burns, as well as address cannabis vaping, given its high prevalence among AYAs who vape nicotine."

