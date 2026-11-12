Child Health

Threshold Oral Food Challenge Can Delabel Infants With Peanut Allergy

34.8 percent of infants with prior reactions to peanuts and sensitization had a negative threshold oral food challenge
peanut butter
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Immunotherapy
Allergies
Food Allergies
Infants
Food and Nutrition
Allergy