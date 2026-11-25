WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Children who travel farther for common surgery have more complications and longer hospital stays, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.Reagan A. Collins, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined associations between estimated travel distance and inpatient outcomes after common pediatric surgical operations. The analysis included 71,451 children undergoing inpatient appendectomy, cholecystectomy, pyloromyotomy, inguinal hernia repair, or gastrostomy/jejunostomy placement identified from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project State Inpatient Databases from 12 states (2018 to 2021). The researchers found nearly three-quarters of children (73.5 percent) lived <30 miles, 14.5 percent lived 30 to 60 miles, and 12.0 percent lived >60 miles from the treating hospital. Compared with those living less than <30 miles from the treating hospital, children traveling >60 miles had a higher risk for complications (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.21), longer length of stay (aOR, 1.13), and higher hospital charges (aOR, 1.09). When further adjusting for state, associations with complications were no longer statistically significant."This data will be helpful as we ask bigger questions about what the pediatric surgical workforce should look like, and as hospitals think about how and where they need to provide pediatric surgical access to patients and families," senior author Cornelia L. Griggs, M.D., also from Mass General, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter