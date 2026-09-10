Trends Reported in Vaccination Coverage for Adolescents for 2025

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Diphtheria toxoid and acellular pertussis (Tdap) and quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) vaccination coverage for adolescents remained around 90 percent in 2025, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination did not increase for the fourth consecutive year, according to research published in the Sept. 3 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Cassandra Pingali, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed data from the 2025 National Immunization Survey-Teen for 18,692 adolescents aged 13 to 17 years to examine trends in vaccination coverage.The researchers found that compared with 2024, in 2025, coverage with one or more dose of Tdap and one or more dose of MenACWY decreased, but remained around 90 percent. For the fourth consecutive year, HPV vaccine coverage (one or more dose and up to date with HPV vaccination series) did not increase and remained lower than coverage with one or more doses of Tdap and one or more doses of MenACWY. Differences persisted in coverage between nonmetropolitan statistical areas (mostly rural) and metropolitan statistical areas (mostly urban) in 2025; compared with those living in mostly urban areas, coverage with one or more dose of HPV vaccine was 12.0 percentage points lower among adolescents living in mostly rural areas. There was variation seen in vaccination coverage by jurisdiction; variation was largest for the HPV vaccine."Continued efforts are needed to increase adolescent vaccination coverage with recommended vaccines and reduce geographic differences in coverage, particularly with HPV vaccine," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter