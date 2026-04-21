Child Health

Tween, Teen Cannabis Use Linked to Slower Cognitive Development

Cannabis use at ages 9 to 17 years tied to slower gains in memory, focus, and thinking speed as well as worse memory over time
Marijuana joint
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Journal
Child Development
Cannabis
Brain
Teen Drug Use

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