Child Health

Updated Guideline Developed for Diagnosis, Management of Childhood Nocturnal Enuresis

Updates include lowering the diagnostic threshold, distinguishing between monosymptomatic and nonmonosymptomatic NE
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Bed-Wetting
Guideline
Children
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