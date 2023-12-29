U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Warns of Suffocation Risk From 'Baby Loungers'

FRIDAY, Dec. 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is sounding the alarm on a popular infant lounger that violates U.S. safety standards because it poses a fall hazard and suffocation risk to infants.

Though a notice of violation has been issued to the seller, Poetint002 of China, the company has not agreed to recall the loungers or offer consumers a remedy, the CPSC said in a news release.

The CPSC said the loungers fail to meet safety requirements because they lack a stand, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for babies. They also fall short of rules for marking, labeling, and instructions.

Consumers should stop using "Baby Loungers" immediately, the CPSC said, and consumers should unzip and take the products apart, cut up the lounger cover, sleeping pad, and side bumpers, and throw them out. Consumers who bought "Baby Loungers" will receive the notice directly.

Among other issues, the packaging lacks a tracking label with the date of manufacture. That is required for durable children's products, the CPSC said. The loungers were sold on Amazon.com and other online sites.

Those evaluated by the CPSC are oval in shape and were sold in fabric that is gray on the outside and white on the inside with animals such as lions, moose, and giraffes printed inside the lounger. A small pillow with similar imagery is included. CPSC said the products have a red tag with three rectangular symbols. A white label on the packaging identifies the products as "Baby Loungers."

More Information