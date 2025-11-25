Child Health

U.S. Faces Continuing Maternal and Infant Health Crisis

March of Dimes report shows high rates of preterm birth, infant mortality, as well as worsening sociodemographic disparities
infant mother
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Birth
Premature Birth
Child Health
Pregnancy
Motherhood
Diabetes
Pregnancy Risks
Mortality
Childbirth
Infants
Pregnancy Complications

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com