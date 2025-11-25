U.S. Faces Continuing Maternal and Infant Health Crisis

TUESDAY, Nov. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The United States again earned a D+ grade for preterm birth, according to the 2025 March of Dimes Report Card.Since 2009, the annual report has assessed maternal and infant health in the United States, across preterm birth, prenatal care, infant mortality, maternal mortality, and related indicators.The national preterm birth rate remains at 10.4 percent, with nearly 380,000 babies born early in 2024 (one in 10 births). Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black moms reached 14.7 percent, nearly 1.5 times higher than the rate for babies overall. Babies born to moms covered by Medicaid face a higher preterm birth rate than privately insured births (11.7 versus 9.6 percent). Nearly one-quarter of pregnant people (24.5 percent) did not begin care in the first trimester, marking the fourth year of decline. Risk factors for preterm birth, including preexisting hypertension and diabetes, increased by 6 and 8 percent, respectively. Infant mortality persisted at a rate of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, with more than 20,000 babies dying before their first birthday in 2023."Our country is stuck in a maternal and infant health crisis where too many families are being forgotten," Cindy Rahman, president and CEO of March of Dimes, said in a statement. "We must confront the systemic inequities that leave families of color and those covered by Medicaid at higher risk, improve access to early prenatal care, and tackle the growing burden of chronic disease -- because every mom and baby deserves the chance for a healthy start."2025 March of Dimes Report Card.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter