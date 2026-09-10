Child Health

Use of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Increasing Among Children With Obesity

GLP-1 RA prescription more likely for older children, girls, those with less social vulnerability
semaglutide tirzepatide injector pen GLP-1
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Journal
Childhood Obesity
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Comorbidity
Children
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