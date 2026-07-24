Child Health

Very Preterm Birth, Very Low Birth Weight Linked to Lower Positive Functioning in Early Adulthood

Furthermore, lower positive functioning at age 34 years is tied to lower life satisfaction
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Premature Birth
Cognitive Function
Young Adult
Low Birth Weight
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